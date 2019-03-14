MPs to cast final vote on constitutional amendments

Greek lawmakers are to debate and vote on a constitutional review on Thursday, where interest will be focused on an amendment that would delink the failure to elect the country’s president with an enhanced majority to the dissolution of Parliament.



The debate at the plenary session will begin at 10 a.m. and will be completed tonight with a roll-call vote.



Ruling leftist SYRIZA and conservative main opposition New Democracy are expected to spat over the interpretation of Article 110, and specifically whether it binds the next Parliament as to the direction and content of the revised constitutional provisions.



Lawmakers will vote on a total of 32 proposals presented by SYRIZA, 4 presented by ND and 7 from individual MPs, all of which had garnered a minimum of 151 votes.