Death toll from flu at 118 but virus activity reduced

The death toll from the flu virus in Greece has risen to 118 since last October, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO).

Citing the latest data in its weekly report on Thursday, KEELPNO said 105 cases were treated in intensive care and that the prevalent strand of the virus is H1N1.

KEELPNO noted however that “the flu’s activity in Greece is reduced.” It said visits to doctors between March 4 and 10 were down from the previous week. It also reiterated that vaccination is the best form of prevention.