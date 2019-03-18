Athens, Skopje aim to intensify cooperation

An inter-ministerial committee involving officials from Greece and North Macedonia is to meet for the first time on Monday under Alternate Foreign Minister Sia Anagnostopoulou.

The committee was set up by Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos to boost strategic cooperation between the two countries in a range of sectors, as foreseen by the Prespes accord ratified earlier this year, including agriculture, security, the economy, energy, the environment, industry, investments, tourism and transport.

North Macedonia Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met with Katrougalos in Athens over the weekend for talks that focused on his country’s prospects for European Union accession, among other things. Defense officials from Greece and North Macedonia also met in Skopje last week for talks that focused on boosting defense cooperation between the two countries.

The Greek delegation, which was led by Commodore Michail Naoum, participated in the discussions that took place from March 13 to 15. The North Macedonian team of experts was led by Lieutenant Zoran Sekulovski.