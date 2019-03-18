Clashes break out during student protest in central Athens

Clashes broke out on Monday in central Athens during a protest by students over planned changes to the higher education system.

Hooded youths lobbed Molotov cocktails at police on the fringes of Parliament and officers responded by firing tear gas during the violence which was short-lived and did not result in any injuries, according to sources.

Protesters object to the Education Ministry's planned curriculum changes in the final year of high school and to entrance exams to university, saying they will put additional pressure on students and create a system discouraging critical thought.