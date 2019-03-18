Invisible Hands | Athens | March 19

After being screened at the documenta 14 art showcase in 2017, “The Invisible Hands,” a documentary by Marina Giotis and Georges Salameh, will be screened at the Goethe Institute in Athens on Tuesday, March 19. The film juxtaposes the tragicomedy of politics and art-making in the period between two pivotal elections in Egypt that came after the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, by tracking maverick underground American-Lebanese musician and ethnomusicologist Alan Bishop, who lands in Cairo as a stranger in 2011 and teams up with three young Egyptian musicians in order to translate some of his old songs into Arabic. The film is in English and Arabic, with Greek subtitles. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou,

Kolonaki, tel 210.366.1000