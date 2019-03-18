ENISA celebrates 15 years of cybersecurity

The European Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA), the European Union agency for cybersecurity headquartered at Iraklio in Crete, is celebrating its 15th anniversary on Tuesday.



Since 2004, ENISA has contributed to shaping the EU’s response to the growing cyber-threats in the bloc.



ENISA’s main task is to help the EU and its member-states to improve their cyber-resilience and increase trust in the Digital Single Market.



The Cybersecurity Act recently adopted by the European Parliament and the Council will strengthen the role of ENISA by giving it a permanent mandate and increasing its staff and budget.