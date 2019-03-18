Greece an EU entry point for counterfeit goods

Greece remains among the top 15 countries in the world where counterfeit goods originate from and are sold in the European Union, according to a report issued by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Being one of the main entry points for such products in the bloc, Greece ranked 14th according to 2016 data on which the report is based. It has yielded some ground as India and Morocco have moved up the list of countries of origin for counterfeit goods.

According to confiscations by customs authorities in the European Union, the main countries of origin are China, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey (particularly regarding leather goods, food and cosmetics), Singapore, Thailand, India and Malaysia. China is the top producer of counterfeit goods in nine out of the 10 main categories.

The majority of counterfeit products sold in the EU are leather goods, watches, perfumes and cosmetics, shoes, jewelry and sunglasses. Large quantities of toys and electronic goods are also confiscated, while products that may pose a threat to public health such as counterfeit pharmaceuticals and contraband cigarettes have reached high volumes.