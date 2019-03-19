BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
RG Challenge19 to help startups get investment-ready

TAGS: Business, Technology, Special Event

Reload Greece has launched a global call for the submission of applications for its London-based accelerator program, RG Challenge19.

Taking place over an intense 11 days from June 25 to July 5, the program will help 15 startup teams to become investment-ready.

Startups with a connection to Greece will work on their business propositions and plans with the support of more than 40 international high-profile mentors and industry experts.

