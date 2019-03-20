New land registry offices in the inner Athens suburb of Galatsi have boosted a slow-moving process to establish a Greek cadastre but still only a fraction of properties have been declared.



According to the latest official data, just 7 percent of all property rights have been declared so far – some 700,000 declarations – with 13 percent of all declarations submitted online.



According to land registry officials, between 200 and 300 people are visiting the Galatsi offices daily to register their assets. Officials hope that the new center, built to host gymnastics events for the Athens 2004 Olympics, will accelerate efforts to compile a complete nationwide database of properties by 2021.