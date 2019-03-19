Greek government, creditors still divided on borrower protection

The government will on Wednesday attempt via another conference call to find common ground with its creditors on a new protection framework for borrowers’ primary residences after Tuesday’s fruitless effort, with less than a week left until the March 25 Euro Working Group.

Repeated attempts for an agreement have brought no result so far. Government sources said after the conference call Tuesday that the differences between the two sides persist on most major aspects of the plan that will replace the obsolete provisions of the Katseli law.