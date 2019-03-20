The government is preparing a new bill aimed at tackling the entire set of debts to the tax authorities, social security funds and local authorities.

Kathimerini understands that the government’s intention is to offer up until the end of April a proposal for the settlement of household and corporate debts in payment schemes of 120 tranches, provided the country’s creditors give their approval. The same sources say that the creditors will only examine these issues after the completion of the framework for the protection of borrowers’ primary residences.

The clauses of the bill the government has drawn up include strict property criteria, mainly for tax debts, and the gauging of each borrower’s capacity to see the payment plan through.

The planned bill is the reason for the withdrawal from an Interior Ministry multi-bill of a clause concerning the settlement of households’ and companies’ debts to local authorities. It will now be introduced in the new bill next month. The clause provided for the settlement of dues to local authorities in up to 100 installments, with a reduction of fines, interest and penalties.

