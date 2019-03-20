Katrougalos, Cavusoglu to meet in Antalya Thursday
Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos will meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in the province of Antalya in southern Turkey on Thursday, state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency (ANA-MPA) reports.
The two ministers will discuss issues of bilateral, regional and international interest, ANA-MPA says.
Talks will be followed by a joint press conference.
No more information was immediately available.