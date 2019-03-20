NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Katrougalos, Cavusoglu to meet in Antalya Thursday

TAGS: Turkey, Politics, Diplomacy

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos will meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in the province of Antalya in southern Turkey on Thursday, state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency (ANA-MPA) reports.

The two ministers will discuss issues of bilateral, regional and international interest, ANA-MPA says.

Talks will be followed by a joint press conference.

No more information was immediately available.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 