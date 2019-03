Over 30 senior cruise executives responsible for ports and destinations at the world’s biggest cruise lines will be participating in the biennial Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum that will be held on May 28-29 at the Domotel Kastri Conference Center in northern Athens.



They include MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Holland America Group, Disney Cruise Line, Silversea Cruises, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines and Celestyal Cruises, among others.



Many of them will also participate in a meeting of the Cruise Lines International Association’s (CLIA) European Ports and Destinations Advisory Committee, to be held at the forum for the first time, engage with the region’s destination representatives on the exhibition floor and make the most of networking opportunities.



The committee’s chair, Elisabetta De Nardo, stated that “Greece continues to be a region of great importance for the international cruise industry. In recent years, following geopolitical instability in other areas across the Mediterranean Sea, Greece has assumed an even more prominent role in Eastern Med cruise itineraries. The Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum is the top cruise event in this wonderful and strategic region that is the Eastern Med. I look forward to discussing the challenges and opportunities that we face with other stakeholders.”