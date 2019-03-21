Aris Georgiou | Thessaloniki | To April 7

Architect and photographer Aris Georgiou crossed America from coast to coast in 1978 and captured his journey in images, as he had done 20 years earlier during a trip across Russia. The exhibition “USA – Russia: Draw,” at the National Bank Cultural Foundation and Cultural Center in Thessaloniki, seeks to present the similarities and differences of the two countries, identify likely and unlikely conjunctions, and also to measure the response of viewers to the images projected by these two contrasting worlds. The curator of the exhibition is Giannis Epaminondas.



MIET Thessaloniki Cultural Center, Villa Kapandji, 108 Vasilissis Olgas, tel 2310.295.170, www.miet.gr