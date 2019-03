An increasing number of cruise passenger arrivals in Greece are from the US, according to Athens International Airport data, which reveals American arrivals have increased over 113 percent during the last five years, with many traveling to the country for its varied cruise options.



In response, the major US cruise lines have increased their Greek ports of call for 2019, and other niche players, such as Disney Cruises, are resuming operations in the country as early as next year.



Its itineraries include the ports of Piraeus and Katakolo, near Ancient Olympia.



Also, the islands of Santorini, Myconos and Crete have been announced as ports of call for the company’s 12-night and nine-night cruises next summer, following a five-year absence from the market.



Disney has also confirmed its participation at the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum in Athens on May 28-29 and plans to hold meetings as preparations for its return to the region have started.