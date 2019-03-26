BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

No decision on Greek tranche disbursement at EWG

ELENI VARVITSIOTIS

TAGS: Economy

The Euro Working Group (EWG) ended on Monday night without a decision on the disbursement of almost 1-billion-euros from creditors, as there is still no agreement with the Greek government on its plan for protecting the primary residence of debtors from foreclosure.

The two sides need to reach an agreement before the next Eurogroup on April 5, otherwise the decision on the next tranche will be deferred for the third time - a development that would send the wrong signal to the markets.

European sources had told Kathimerini late last week that a deal was unlikely at Monday’s EWG. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 