Eight arrested over illegal antiquity dig in Serres

Eight people who were arrested for digging illegally inside an archaeological site near the city of Serres in central Macedonia were led before a prosecutor on Tuesday.



The suspects, aged 31 to 61, were detained on Sunday afternoon for digging a 30-meter underground tunnel under the Monastery of Taxiarchis Mihail in the area of Efkarpia, hoping to find antiquities.



Police searching the digging site found and seized an electricity generator, three gas masks, 11 tools such as shovels and drills, portable intercoms and other items such as work gloves, a flashlight and a tape measure.



Officers also seized two vehicles used by the suspects to load their tools.



All eight will appear before an investigative magistrate on Thursday.