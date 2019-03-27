MedCruise promotes region in Asian markets

The Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports (MedCruise) will have an active role in the 5th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum in Athens on May 28-29.



The forum’s theme this year is “Creating a New Vision for Sea Tourism in the East Med.” MedCruise will be focusing much of its attention on the promotion of the Med and adjoining seas in Asian markets to attract potential new cruise passengers to the region.



For MedCruise ports, the rise of new Asian cruise destinations and deployments have been an opportunity to keep growing in terms of passengers and cruise calls.



“The Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum will provide an excellent opportunity for networking, and the MedCruise family, the biggest cruise port association of the world, will be there supporting our members and promoting our region as the best cruise destination worldwide,” MedCruise President Airam Diaz Pastor said.