Supermarket chain stores damaged in coordinated attacks around Attica

A group of unidentified individuals launched a coordinated attack against 13 stores of a supermarket chain in the region of Attica early Thursday morning, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



The attackers threw paint and smashed windows of My Market stores in Vyronas, Nea Smyrni, Glyfada, Pangrati, Kypseli, Aghios Eleftherios, Sepolia, Keramikos, Ilion and Petralona in the space of 10 minutes, starting at 3 a.m.



Three suspects who had been detained by police were later released.