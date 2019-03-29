Greek police to look into radio problems

The Greek Police (ELAS) said Thursday that it will look into why its radio communication network has malfunctioned, forcing officers to rely on analog devices.

In a statement, it said it will try to ascertain the causes of the problem from the moment the communication system was installed five years ago.

Kathimerini reported on Wednesday that ELAS had decided to partially scrap the use of the state-of-the-art digital radios it procured in 2014 in favor of antiquated analog devices which it has been using in parallel.