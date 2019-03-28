Death toll from flu since October rises to 127, but rate slowing

The death toll from the flu virus in Greece has risen to 127 since last October, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO), which issued its weekly report Thursday, noting that 360 patients with flu symptoms are currently being treated in intensive care units at Greek hospitals.

Notwithstanding the rising death toll, flu activity in Greece has fallen, according to KEELPNO, which said that visits to doctors by patients with flu symptoms have also decreased.

The center has stressed that vaccination is the best form of prevention.