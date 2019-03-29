Ferry services suspended due to strong winds

Passenger ferries remained docked in ports around Greece Friday, cutting off connections between the islands and the mainland, as winds reached speeds of 9 and 10 on the Beaufort scale.

There were no ferry services from the main ports of Piraeus, Rafina or Lavrio.

The high winds forced the cancellation of the route between Rio-Antirrio in western Greece, while the Aghia Marina-Nea Styra link was also suspended.

Passengers are advised to check with port authorities or their ferry operators before setting out to travel.

