Boutaris: Smoking ban to be enforced after Easter

Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris said on Friday that municipal officers will begin enforcing Greece’s largely flouted smoking ban in all enclosed public spaces after the Easter holidays.



Speaking to journalists, Boutaris said smoking has continued in enclosed public spaces despite the ban.



“We are the only country where laws are not enforced,” he said at a press briefing.



Local authorities have informed bar, cafe and restaurant owners of the imminent crackdown since the beginning of March.



The aim is to brief 400 businessmen by the end of April.