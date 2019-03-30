Illegal immigrants arrested in Thessaloniki operation

More than 50 foreign nationals were arrested in Thessaloniki during a joint operation by the Aliens Bureau, the police and the city’s local authority, reports said on Saturday.



Police said they screened a total of 78 people in an area near a railway station on Friday and that 54 individuals from Morocco, Algeria, Syria, Egypt and Libya were arrested as they did not have residence permits.



Health authorities have described the area where the foreign nationals were arrested as unsanitary and a public health hazard.