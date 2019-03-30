Police arrest two following attacks on riot units
Police said on Saturday morning that they had arrested two individuals, aged 32 and 24, in connection with a series of Molotov cocktails attacks against riot police units in the wider Exarchia area in central Athens shortly after midnight on Friday.
According to reports, police responded to the attacks launched by a group of hooded individuals with tear gas.
A car was also burned on Bouboulinas Street. No injuries were reported.