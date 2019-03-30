Albania removes gazette entry on confiscation of ethnic Greek property

The Albanian government removed from its gazette a law that would allow the arbitrary nationalization of land belonging to the ethnic Greek families in the south of the country, a diplomatic source from the Greek foreign ministry said on Saturday.



“It remains to be seen whether this move was the first step towards the complete recall of unacceptable decisions targeting the Greek minority and its property, irreparably undermining Albania's European perspective of Albania,” the source was quoted as saying by state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



Albania's EU prospects depend on “the full respect for the rights of all minorities” living in Albania, the source added, noting that the Greek government expects to see this reflected in the laws on minorities.