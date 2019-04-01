North Macedonia minister: Prespes deal 'opens doors' to opportunities

Damjan Mancevski, North Macedonia's Minister of Information Society and Administration of the Government, hailed Tuesday's scheduled visit to Skopje by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, saying it paved the way for closer economic cooperation between the two countries.

In an interview with the Athens-Macedonia news agency, Mancevski underlined the importance of the historic visit, remarking that the two countries no longer have "political issues" and can focus on broadening cooperation.

"We are in the initial stages, the opportunities before us are huge," he said.

He said the government in Skopje was prepared to sign "several specific bilateral agreements that will have tangible results from the first day of their enforcement."

He also expressed his certainty that the Prespes name deal would "open many doors to opportunities" for economic cooperation.

