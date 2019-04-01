Karpathos, Kasos declared in state of emergency after rain damage

The regional governor of the southern Aegean, Giorgos Hatzimarkos, on Monday declared the islands of Karpathos and Kasos to be in a state of emergency after they suffered major damage in the heavy rainfall at the end of last week.

The torrential rain that hit the islands on Thursday and Friday prompted rivers on both islands to swell, sweeping cars away in the floodwaters and causing landslides and traffic problems but no injuries.

State engineers were to start assessing the extent of the damage caused by the bad weather from Monday.