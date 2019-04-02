Trainose acquires 100 percent of Rosco

The acquisition of railway carriage maintenance company Rosco by Italian-owned railway service operator Trainose has been completed, making the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane subsidiary the dominant player in the local market.



The 100 percent stake in Rosco sold for 22 million euros.



State sell-off fund TAIPED stated on Monday that the transaction “completes a cycle of strategic choices of the fund for the upgrading of the Greek railways through the utilization of both Rosco and Trainose, to bring about the strengthening of Greece’s role as a transport and cargo transit junction.”