Greece most popular destination for Austrian market

Greece is the preferred destination for Austrian tourists this year based on the number of flights to Greece, which exceed 15 weekly from the airports of Austrian cities.

This was confirmed by officials representing Graz, Linz and Salzburg airports who recently attended seminars organized by the Greek National Tourist Organisation (GNTO) for Austria-based managers of tourist organizations and travel agencies.

According to the same data, 2019 has seen a 10 percent increase in demand for bookings, following a record year in 2018.

The seminars, which were organized in collaboration with the Thomas Cook Group, were held in the Austrian cities of Vienna, Graz, Linz , Salzburg and Leogang between March 19-28.

Participants were informed about 14 Greek destinations: Crete, Rhodes, Kos, Karpathos, Mykonos, Santorini, Skiathos, Skopelos, Thassos, Corfu, Cephalonia, Zakynthos, Halkidiki and the Peloponnese. [ANA-MPA]