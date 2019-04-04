The shortcomings of the new law introduced last year regarding the way candidate drivers are examined has led to a temporary suspension of road tests.

This is reportedly because the new law does not provide for the insurance coverage of candidate drivers while they are taking the test.



The only road tests currently taking place are for license renewals for the over-74s, which are also plagued by problems, with many elderly drivers complaining of an absence of specific guidelines.



Under the legislation, drivers need to take a second road test at the age of 74, to be repeated at regular intervals after that.



The bill foreseeing changes to driving tests was passed into law last year following a delay of several months that resulted in a backlog of hundreds of would-be drivers waiting to sit tests.