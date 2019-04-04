WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
The Misanthrope | Athens | To May 26

TAGS: Theater

Former artistic director Yannis Houvardas returns to the Greek National Theater with a modern and quirky production of “The Misanthrope,” a Moliere classic embraced by stage artists around the world for its adaptability and the way it exposes hypocrisy, regardless of time and place. The production is in Greek, but comes with English subtitles every Saturday (8.30 p.m.) and Sunday (7 p.m.). For details and tickets, visit www.n-t.gr.

National Theater Main Stage, 22-24 Aghiou Constantinou,  Omonia, tel 210.528.8170

