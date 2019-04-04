April showers to come sweeping into Greece

April showers, along with some heavy storms, will be sweeping into Greece starting on Friday afternoon and lingering through the weekend, the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) has said.

The wet front will come in from the southwest, hitting the Peloponnese and the western coast of the mainland first, before spreading to Crete and the Cycladic islands overnight.

Most of the country will experience downpours and the occasional thunderstorm starting in the early hours of Saturday and extending through Sunday, when the wet weather will be limited to western parts and the islands of the eastern Aegean.

Crete and Attica are seen getting the worst of the bad weather, with central Athens expected to get a serious lashing of rain throughout Saturday.

The NOA also warned of gale-force winds reaching up to 9 Beaufort in the Ionian Sea on Friday and over the weekend, as well as large concentrations of dust coming in from North Africa, mainly affecting southern parts of Greece.