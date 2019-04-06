Lost In Translation? | Athens | April 8

The Goethe Institute has invited two renowned Greek writers, Amanda Michalopoulou and Elena Penga, who write in other languages and whose work has been translated into multiple languages, to discuss the process, the pitfalls and the benefits. There will also be readings of their works by bilingual actors Alexandra Aidini (Italian), Eva Simatou (English) and Alkistis Poulopoulou (French), as well as a video in German by Lena Kitsopoulou. The event starts at 7.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge. The event is in multiple languages and will be accompanied by Greek supertitles.



Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, Kolonaki, tel 210.366.1000