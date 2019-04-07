Hunting for tax-evading businesses on the islands

AADE, the independent public revenue authority, has embarked on a large-scale auditing on construction-related businesses on Mykonos and other Cyclades islands, shutting down at least five of them for not issuing invoices and slapping fines on others.

AADE agents act undercover, posing as homebuilders, electricians and other professionals asking to buy materials for their job.

They also discovered entire ships carrying gravel to Mykonos and Leros without any invoices or other supporting documents for the materials.

[ANA-MPA]