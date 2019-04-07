Diego Biseswar scored a spectacular goal for PAOK.

PAOK is just a win away from clinching its first league title in 34 years, after beating Lamia at home on Sunday, while Olympiakos thrashed Panetolikos away.

With 24 wins and three draws from 27 games, PAOK is close to winning the championship unbeaten, a feat unseen since 1964 in the Greek league.

On Sunday PAOK overcame the resistance of Lamia in Toumba with a 3-0 score, through strikes by Pedro Enrique, Yevhen Shakhov and Diego Biseswar.

Olympiakos stayed 10 points off the pace (with a game in hand) via an emphatic 5-0 result at Panetolikos, goals coming from Giorgos Massouras, Ahmed Hasan, Guilherme Torres, Mady Camara and Omar Elabdellaoui.

AEK, in third, came from behind to win 3-1 at Xanthi and become the first visitor to score three goals in the same half ever at that stadium. The host led with Matias Castro, but AEK scored three times after the 67th minute, with Marios Economou, Ezequiel Ponce and Lucas Boye.

Panathinaikos returned to the sixth place on Saturday, beating fifth Aris 2-0 at the Olympic Stadium of Athens with Christos Donis and Emanuel Insua on the scoresheet.

In the weekend’s other matches OFI defeated fellow struggling PAS Giannina 1-0, Panionios defeated Larissa by the same score, and Asteras conceded a goalless draw in Tripoli to visiting Levadiakos.

On Monday Atromitos hosts relegated Apollon Smyrnis.