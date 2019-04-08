Halandri man, 27, kills 4-year-old son, then himself

Police have launched an investigation into a tragedy in the Athens suburb of Halandri involving a 27-year-old man who allegedly used a hunting rifle to kill his four-year-old son before turning the weapon on himself.

According to investigators, the 27-year-old had psychological problems, largely rooted in the loss his own father at a young age, but had never received psychiatric treatment.

He is also said to have had a stormy relationship with his estranged 21-year-old wife, a member of the Roma community.

According to police, the visited her husband's home early on Monday with her sister as he had not been answering the telephone, opened the door with her key, and found the 27-year-old and her son dead.

Both the 21-year-old and the mother of the dead man are receiving support from state psychologists.

