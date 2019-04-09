No Finish Line | Athens | April 10-14

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) is hosting the third annual No Finish Line charity race, an international event aimed at raising funds for organizations dedicated to helping children. Participants can either walk or run as long as they want, in any way, at any time they wish, as many times as they want, during the 90 hours of the event. Depending on the number of kilometers run by the participants, funds will be donated to the Together for the Child NGO. No Finish Line Athens begins on Wednesday 7 p.m. and ends on Sunday at 1 p.m., with three parallel but different races. For more information, visit www.nflathens.com.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org