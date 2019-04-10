State of emergency in Lasithi after heavy rainfall
General Secretary for Civil Protection Yiannis Tafyllis on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in the municipality of Oropedio in the Cretan prefecture of Lasithi due to damage from heavy rainfall over the past few days.
The bad weather has wreaked serious damage to roads, homes, businesses and particularly to crops.