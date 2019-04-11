SPORTS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cyprus FA suspends second division fixtures after match fixing claims

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) has postponed this weekend’s second division fixtures following warnings from UEFA regarding suspected match-fixing.

The CFA board of directors will meet next Tuesday to examine rule changes to stamp out any perceived corruption, including a points deduction, relegation or removal of a team found to be guilty of match-fixing.

It is also considering halving the number of teams in the division from 16 to eight for the 2019-20 season.

The CFA received a number of warning letters from the European game’s ruling body concerning second division fixtures.

Four of those matches are being investigated by the police, the Cyprus Mail newspaper reported.

