Police arrest woman wanted from botched coast guard raid

Police on Thursday arrested one of two women who had eluded authorities during a botched drug crackdown by the coast guard in central Athens last week.

The woman, identified as a Greek-Australian, was tracked down at a squat in the district of Exarchia during a police sweep in the area that has resulted in three more arrests.

She was one of two suspects who escaped from an apartment targeted by coast guard officers following a lead on a drug trafficking gang. The operation turned into a major embarrassment for the service after its officers were ambushed by members of the gang, who helped the two women escape.

Dozens of police officers were involved in Thursday's operation, during which more than 90 people were remanded for questioning.