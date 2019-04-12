Inmate dies at Trikala Prison from apparent head injury

An inmate of Trikala Prison in central Greece died on Friday, possibly as a result of a head injury sustained during a fight with a fellow convict.

The 60-year-old was dead by the time prison authorities could get him to hospital, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) reported, quoting local sources.

According to reports, the man had been involved in a physical altercation with another inmate before he collapsed to the floor, where he was found by guards.

A postmortem examination is expected to determine the exact cause of death.