When Tomatoes Met Wagner | Athens | April 14 & 16

The Danaos cinema will be holding two special screenings of Marianna Economou’s new documentary “When Tomatoes Met Wagner” with English subtitles at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, and at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16. The fun and quirky documentary chronicles the efforts of two cousins who team up with a group of elderly ladies in the village of Elias on the Thessaly Plain to produce high-quality organic tomatoes that will provide them with salvation in the economic crisis.



Danaos, 109 Kifissias, Panormou, tel 210.692.2655, www.danaoscinema.gr