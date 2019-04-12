US revises travel warning for Turkey

The US State Department raised the travel advisory level for Turkey to 3 this week, urging Americans to “reconsider travel to Turkey due to terrorism and arbitrary detentions.”



In its latest travel update, dated April 9, the US warns travelers to avoid areas near the Syria and Iraq borders due to terrorism and kidnapping.



“Security forces have detained tens of thousands of individuals, including US citizens, for alleged affiliations with terrorist organizations based on scant or secret evidence and grounds that appear to be politically motivated,” the advisory says.



“US citizens have also been subject to travel bans that prevent them from departing Turkey. Participation in demonstrations not explicitly approved by the government of Turkey, as well as criticism of the government, including on social media, can result in arrest,” it adds.



It also warned of terrorist attacks in tourist locations, transportation hubs and other public areas.



The advisory is one grade lower that the “Do not travel” level.