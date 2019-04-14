MONDAY

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organizes its 15th Athens Tax Forum, titled “Tax World Ahead.” At the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel, 89-93 Syngrou, Athens. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies (EAEE) holds a one-day event on “Pensions and Growth” with the participation of New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou and Movement for Change leader Fofi Gennimata. At 12 p.m., at the Athens Hilton hotel, 46 Vassilissis Sofias. (Info: 210.333.4124, www.eaee.gr)

Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis begins a two-day visit to the region of Evros. To Tuesday.

The Association of National Defense Staff Officers and the Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), organize an event on “Seventy Years of the Atlantic Alliance – Present and Future,” at 7 p.m., at 1 Rigillis, Athens. (Info: www.eliamep.gr)

The Health-IT Conference 2019 is held at the Eugenides Foundation, 387 Syngrou, Palaio Faliro, Athens. (Info: www.healthitconference.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its December 2018 statistics on museums and archaeological sites attendance and the February 2019 readings of its input and output price indexes in agricultural and livestock production.

TUESDAY

Interior Affairs Minister Alexis Haritsis visits the town of Velvento in western Macedonia.

The Melissa network of migrant women in Greece, and the Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) organize an “Integra-Train” event on “A Holistic Approach to Refugee Women’s Integration.” At Impact Hub, 28 Karaiskaki, Athens. (Info: events@eliamep.gr)

Athens-listed Mermeren Kombinat holds its annual general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The Infocom Security conference opens at the Dais Cultural Center (151 Messogion, Maroussi, Athens), on “Cyber Security in the Age of Industry 4.0.” To Thursday. (Info: www.infocomsecurity.gr)

Hellenic Petroleum Director of New Technologies and Alternative Energy Sources Spyros Kiartzis delivers a lecture at the Athens University of Economic and Business on “Economy and Energy - The power of the times.” The event is part of the Jean Monnet Seminar Program. Starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

The Panhellenic Association of Tax Experts (PEFE) organizes a tax seminar at 106 Syngrou, Athens, from 4-9 p.m. (Info: 210.882.0002)

Listed companies Intralot and Petropoulos will hold general meetings of their shareholders.

THURSDAY

The Hermes Hall of the Athens Stock Exchange hosts the third Conference on Financial Literacy, from 12.30-5.30 p.m. (Info: www.gfli.gr)

The Institute of International Relations of Panteion University hosts an event on “Energy, Transport and Commerce: Challenges and prospects for Greek Shipping,” from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. at 3-5 Hill, Plaka, Athens. The event will be in Greek and English, without translation. (Info: deca@idis.gr)

Listed corporation Papoutsanis holds an extraordinary general meeting.

FRIDAY

The French-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry organizes an Agricultural and Food Forum titled “Food Sector, Pillar of Growth.” At 9 a.m. at the Titania Hotel, 52 Panepistimiou, Athens. (Info: 210.362.5516, www.ccifhel.org.gr)

The Thessaloniki Tuning Show, for lovers of motoring and motorsport, opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To Sunday. (Info: www.thessalonikituningshow.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its 2018 statistics on International Trade Goods broken down by invoicing currency, and its February figures in the Greek merchant fleet and the turnover index in industry.