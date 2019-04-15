Rain, hail hit Athens, but not all moods dampened

A couple enjoy a romantic moment by the sea on Athens’ southern coast on Monday, as dark clouds loom on the horizon. A fresh bout of wet weather lashed the Greek capital on Monday, bringing a heavy afternoon hailstorm to the city center, as well as thunder, lighting and downpours to most of the Attica region. The National Observatory’s Meteo weather service said that the unsettled conditions are expected to continue over the next couple of days, bringing showers mainly in the afternoon and at night and keeping daytime highs well below the 20 Celsius mark. [InTime News]