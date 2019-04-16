Greece offers assistance in Notre Dame restoration

Greece is ready to contribute to efforts for the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral, Minister of Culture Myrsini Zorba said in the wake of Monday's devastating fire at one of the French capital's most popular landmarks.

“When we see a monument being destroyed in front of our eyes, a historical monument for Paris, we feel like we are losing something from our lives. The life of the monuments is linked with the life and the history of a place,” she told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Tuesday.

The official also stressed the importance of better planning and called for more alert on the protection of monuments.

The medieval cathedral's spire and roof collapsed in the blaze, according to French authorities. The cause of the disaster is under investigation. [Xinhua]