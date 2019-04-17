Statue of Alexander the Great installed in Athens

A statue of the ancient Greek warrior-king Alexander the Great was on Wednesday installed on the corner of Amalias and Vasilissis Olgas avenues in central Athens.



The statue, which will be officially unveiled on Friday, is a work by prominent 20th century sculptor Yiannis Pappas (1913-2005).



The decision to place a statue of the Macedonian king in the center of the capital was taken by the municipal council of Athens.



The cost for the installation of the 3.5-meter-tall statue was covered by the artist’s family.



Alexander died in 323 BC after carving out an empire stretching from Greece to India.