Statue of Alexander the Great installed in Athens

A statue of the ancient Greek warrior-king Alexander the Great was on Wednesday installed on the corner of Amalias and Vasilissis Olgas avenues in central Athens.

The statue, which will be officially unveiled on Friday, is a work by prominent 20th century sculptor Yiannis Pappas (1913-2005).

The decision to place a statue of the Macedonian king in the center of the capital was taken by the municipal council of Athens.

The cost for the installation of the 3.5-meter-tall statue was covered by the artist’s family.

Alexander died in 323 BC after carving out an empire stretching from Greece to India.

