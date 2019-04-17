Four lightly injured by lightning on Acropolis Hill

Four people were injured on Wednesday afternoon when a lightning struck at the Acropolis Hill in central Athens during a thunderstorm, several Greek media reported.



According to the reports, the lighnting smashed the windows of the ticket booths at the entrance to the ancient site, injuring two Culture Ministry employees and two tourists.



An ambulance was called in to transfer all four to nearby hospitals.



Greece’s National Meteorological Service (EMY) issued an emergency report on Wednesday afternoon, warning of more thunderstorms and hail in the evening.