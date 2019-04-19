Officers attacked in southern Athens, three lightly injured

Three officers of the DIAS motorcycle unit were lightly injured in an attack outside a primary school in the southern Athenian suburb of Voula on Friday evening.



According to initial information, the policemen were called in shortly before 7 p.m. to check a group of people standing near the entrance of a nearby building, who were deemed suspicious.



As the officers approached the school, they were attacked by the suspects with crowbars, while some of them tried to take their weapons.



Ten people were detained, two of which were subsequently arrested. All suspects are being questioned by officers of the security subdivision of southeastern Attica.



Police are also expecting to find more incriminating evidence in the cars of the suspects which were left at the site of the scuffle.